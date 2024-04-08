Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.6% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 888,175 shares of company stock valued at $255,782,096. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.73. 3,135,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,444. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.46. The firm has a market cap of $292.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

