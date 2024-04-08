Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,721.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.46. The company has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,175 shares of company stock worth $255,782,096 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.