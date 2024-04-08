Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAR. B. Riley lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 150.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.