Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 0%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.05. Approximately 1,827,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,371,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

