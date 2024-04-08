Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.79.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

