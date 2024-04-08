Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.17 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

