Scotiabank Reiterates Outperform Rating for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Scotiabank currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arcellx from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.17.

Arcellx Stock Up 0.3 %

Arcellx stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $473,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,412 shares of company stock valued at $41,917,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 21.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

