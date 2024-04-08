Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.2 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,815,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,801,000 after buying an additional 183,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,106,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.