Serum Price Reaches $0.0610 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, known for its interoperability in DeFi. It can be converted into MegaSerum (MSRM) with 1 million SRM tokens. SRM is deflationary, with trading fees used to buy and burn tokens. It’s part of Project Serum, a DeFi ecosystem on Solana, featuring the Serum DEX for cross-chain swaps. SRM contributes to governance, staking for validator nodes, and reducing trading fees. SRM is used for staking, operating validator nodes on Serum DEX, and receiving reduced trading fees. It also plays a role in the DEX’s governance.”

