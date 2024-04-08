ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $786.58. The stock had a trading volume of 736,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.68 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.