ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 0.4%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $789.99 and last traded at $786.45. Approximately 250,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,192,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $783.50.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $770.57 and a 200-day moving average of $689.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

