Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $111,300.70 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,422.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $118,275.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $7,334.25.

SEZL stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,006. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $406.71 million and a P/E ratio of 54.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

