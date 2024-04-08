Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shapeways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063. The company has a market cap of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.94. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shapeways by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

