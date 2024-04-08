Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Decreased by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Shell makes up 1.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.33. 1,790,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,899. The company has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

