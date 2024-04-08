Shelley Webb Sells 6,859 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. 1,072,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,093,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206,274 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,604,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

