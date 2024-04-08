Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.94

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 11183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Separately, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after buying an additional 104,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

