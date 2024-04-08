Shockwave Medical’s (SWAV) “Peer Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV opened at $326.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.98. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,409,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

