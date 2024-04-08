Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.49 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after buying an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

