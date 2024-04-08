Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.23.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.