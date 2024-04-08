SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.59. 8,169,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,309,719. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

