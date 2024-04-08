SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 17,234,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 54,488,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

