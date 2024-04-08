Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,420 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420 ($17.83).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.70) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,596 ($20.04) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,517.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,403.55. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,648 ($20.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,880.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

