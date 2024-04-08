Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.43

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.43 and last traded at $97.43, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.69.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.
