SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.08% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period.

AVDE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.77. 172,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,013. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

