SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.97.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,210. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

