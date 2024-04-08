SOL Capital Management CO Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 1.18% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 636,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 273,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,847. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

