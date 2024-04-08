SOL Capital Management CO Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.