SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10,853.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 389,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV remained flat at $117.80 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,862. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

