SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 830 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.55. 1,403,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

