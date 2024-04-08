SOL Capital Management CO Sells 170 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.75. 6,169,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,220. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

