SOL Capital Management CO Sells 3,107 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 1.28% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 652.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 81,032 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GINN stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $380.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

