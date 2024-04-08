SOL Capital Management CO Sells 850 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $116.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

