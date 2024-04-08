SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,629 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 3.55% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HTEC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

