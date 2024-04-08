SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. 12,719,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312,093. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

