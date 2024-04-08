Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

