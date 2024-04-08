SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.50. 10,325,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $216.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

