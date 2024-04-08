SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.43. 8,993,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,190. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $216.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

