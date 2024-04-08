SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 473,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 389,001 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $28.68.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.