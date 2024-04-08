SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,932 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

