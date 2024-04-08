SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,140 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

SPLG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. 5,255,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

