SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lowered by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,073. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

