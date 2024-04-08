SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $545.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

