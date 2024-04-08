Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 121,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.05. 359,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,279. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

