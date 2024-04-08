Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.21.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Shares of SAVE opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $484.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.
