STAG Industrial’s (STAG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 39,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 78,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,453 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

