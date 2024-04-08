Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.90. 560,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,039,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,496,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,546,069.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $4,349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $2,184,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 117.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 536,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

