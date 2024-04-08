Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $147,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.22. 3,371,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384,251. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $86.36 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

