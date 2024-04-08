Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.19. 6,248,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,524. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

