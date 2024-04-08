Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.33

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Steem has a market cap of $153.28 million and $9.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,679.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.92 or 0.00954141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00144949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00049419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00189388 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00140191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,384,134 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

