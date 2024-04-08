Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

SCM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. 73,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCM. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,583,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

